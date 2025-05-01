Which of the following can be considered disadvantages of sole proprietorships and partnerships?
A
Unlimited personal liability for business debts
B
Complex and costly formation procedures
C
Double taxation of profits
D
Ability to easily raise large amounts of capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of sole proprietorships and partnerships. These business structures are typically simpler to form and operate compared to corporations, but they come with specific disadvantages.
Analyze the concept of 'unlimited personal liability for business debts.' In sole proprietorships and partnerships, owners are personally liable for all business debts, meaning their personal assets can be used to settle business obligations.
Evaluate the statement 'complex and costly formation procedures.' Sole proprietorships and partnerships are generally straightforward and inexpensive to establish, so this is not a disadvantage for these business structures.
Consider the concept of 'double taxation of profits.' Double taxation occurs in corporations where profits are taxed at the corporate level and again at the individual level when distributed as dividends. Sole proprietorships and partnerships avoid this issue, as profits are taxed only once at the individual level.
Examine the ability to 'easily raise large amounts of capital.' Sole proprietorships and partnerships often face challenges in raising significant capital because they rely on personal funds or loans, unlike corporations that can issue stock to attract investors.
