Which of the following is NOT an example of safeguarding inventory?
A
Installing security cameras in the warehouse
B
Conducting regular physical inventory counts
C
Allowing all employees unrestricted access to inventory
D
Restricting access to inventory storage areas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of safeguarding inventory: Safeguarding inventory involves implementing measures to protect inventory from theft, damage, or loss. This includes physical security, monitoring, and controlled access.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Review the measures listed and determine whether they align with the concept of safeguarding inventory.
Option 1: Installing security cameras in the warehouse - This is a safeguarding measure as it helps monitor and deter theft or unauthorized access.
Option 2: Conducting regular physical inventory counts - This is a safeguarding measure as it ensures inventory records are accurate and helps identify discrepancies or losses.
Option 3: Allowing all employees unrestricted access to inventory - This is NOT a safeguarding measure because unrestricted access increases the risk of theft or mismanagement. Safeguarding inventory typically involves restricting access to authorized personnel only.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian