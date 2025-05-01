Which of the following is NOT a way that managers can create and support an ethical organization?
A
Rewarding employees for meeting targets regardless of the methods used
B
Providing regular ethics training to all employees
C
Establishing a clear code of conduct and ethical policies
D
Encouraging open communication and whistleblower protection
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking which option does NOT align with creating and supporting an ethical organization. This requires analyzing each option to determine its alignment with ethical practices.
Review the first option: 'Rewarding employees for meeting targets regardless of the methods used.' Consider whether this approach supports ethical behavior. Reflect on how ignoring the methods used to achieve targets might lead to unethical practices.
Examine the second option: 'Providing regular ethics training to all employees.' Think about how ethics training contributes to an ethical organization by educating employees on proper conduct and decision-making.
Analyze the third option: 'Establishing a clear code of conduct and ethical policies.' Evaluate how having a code of conduct and policies provides a framework for ethical behavior and decision-making within the organization.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'Encouraging open communication and whistleblower protection.' Consider how fostering transparency and protecting whistleblowers supports ethical practices by allowing employees to report unethical behavior without fear of retaliation.
