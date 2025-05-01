Which of the following is an example of a detective control in the context of fraud prevention?
A
Implementing password protection for accounting systems
B
Requiring management approval for large transactions
C
Conducting regular bank reconciliations
D
Segregating duties among employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of detective controls: Detective controls are mechanisms designed to identify and uncover errors, irregularities, or fraud after they have occurred. They are not preventive but rather serve to detect issues.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of control. For example, password protection is a preventive control, requiring management approval is a preventive control, and segregating duties is also a preventive control.
Focus on the correct answer: Conducting regular bank reconciliations is a detective control because it involves reviewing and comparing records (bank statements and accounting records) to identify discrepancies or unauthorized transactions.
Explain why bank reconciliations are detective: Regular bank reconciliations help detect errors, fraud, or unauthorized transactions by ensuring that the organization's financial records match the bank's records. This process uncovers issues that may have already occurred.
Conclude the reasoning: By understanding the nature of detective controls and analyzing the options, it is clear that conducting regular bank reconciliations is the correct example of a detective control in the context of fraud prevention.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian