Which of the following statements best explains how the fundamental accounting equation applies to businesses?
A
It indicates that revenues must always equal expenses for a business to be profitable.
B
It requires that all business transactions affect only the income statement accounts.
C
It shows that a company's assets are always equal to the sum of its liabilities and owner's equity.
D
It states that assets are calculated by subtracting liabilities from owner's equity.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Begin by understanding the fundamental accounting equation, which is expressed as Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation is the foundation of double-entry accounting and ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first option, 'revenues must always equal expenses for a business to be profitable,' is incorrect because profitability is determined by the difference between revenues and expenses, not their equality.
Step 3: Evaluate the second option, 'all business transactions affect only the income statement accounts.' This is incorrect because business transactions can affect both the income statement (revenues and expenses) and the balance sheet (assets, liabilities, and equity).
Step 4: Consider the third option, 'a company's assets are always equal to the sum of its liabilities and owner's equity.' This is correct because it directly reflects the fundamental accounting equation, ensuring the balance sheet is balanced.
Step 5: Review the fourth option, 'assets are calculated by subtracting liabilities from owner's equity.' This is incorrect because the fundamental accounting equation states that assets are the sum of liabilities and owner's equity, not the result of subtraction.
