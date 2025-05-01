The bond carrying value can be determined by which of the following formulas?
A
Face value of bond plus accrued interest
B
Face value of bond plus unamortized discount (or minus unamortized premium)
C
Face value of bond minus interest payments made to date
D
Face value of bond minus unamortized discount (or plus unamortized premium)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bond carrying value: The bond carrying value represents the net amount at which a bond is reported on the balance sheet. It accounts for the bond's face value adjusted for any unamortized premium or discount.
Identify the components of the formula: The bond carrying value is calculated by taking the face value of the bond and adjusting it for the unamortized premium or discount. A premium increases the carrying value, while a discount decreases it.
Clarify the terms: An unamortized premium is the portion of the bond premium that has not yet been expensed through amortization. Similarly, an unamortized discount is the portion of the bond discount that has not yet been expensed.
Write the formula: The bond carrying value can be expressed mathematically as:
Apply the formula: To determine the bond carrying value, substitute the face value, unamortized premium, and unamortized discount into the formula. Ensure you adjust correctly based on whether there is a premium or discount.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian