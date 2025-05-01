Which statement is true about the relationship between Dante's assets and liabilities according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Dante's assets are always equal to the sum of his liabilities and owner's equity.
B
Dante's liabilities are always equal to his owner's equity.
C
Dante's assets are always less than his liabilities.
D
Dante's assets are always greater than his liabilities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation is the foundation of financial accounting and represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets) and the claims against those resources (liabilities and owner's equity).
Analyze the first statement: 'Dante's assets are always equal to the sum of his liabilities and owner's equity.' This aligns directly with the fundamental accounting equation and is true in all cases.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Dante's liabilities are always equal to his owner's equity.' This is incorrect because liabilities and owner's equity are separate components and do not necessarily have to be equal.
Examine the third statement: 'Dante's assets are always less than his liabilities.' This is incorrect because assets can be greater than, equal to, or less than liabilities depending on the owner's equity component.
Review the fourth statement: 'Dante's assets are always greater than his liabilities.' This is also incorrect because assets can vary in relation to liabilities based on the owner's equity. The only universally true statement is the first one, which reflects the fundamental accounting equation.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian