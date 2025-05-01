Which of the following statements is true concerning revenue recognition for new product pricing strategies under U.S. GAAP?
Revenue is recognized at the time the product is manufactured.
Revenue is recognized when the company sets the price for the new product.
Revenue is recognized when control of the product transfers to the customer, regardless of when payment is received.
Revenue is recognized only when cash is collected from the customer.
Understand the concept of revenue recognition under U.S. GAAP: Revenue is recognized when control of the product or service is transferred to the customer, not necessarily when cash is collected or the product is manufactured.
Review the principle of 'control transfer': Control typically transfers when the customer has the ability to direct the use of the product and obtain substantially all of its benefits.
Clarify the timing of revenue recognition: Under U.S. GAAP, revenue is recognized at the point when the performance obligation is satisfied, which is usually when the product is delivered or the service is performed.
Eliminate incorrect options: Revenue is not recognized at the time of manufacturing, nor when the company sets the price for the product. Additionally, revenue recognition does not depend solely on cash collection.
Conclude with the correct statement: Revenue is recognized when control of the product transfers to the customer, regardless of when payment is received, as this aligns with the core principle of revenue recognition under U.S. GAAP.
