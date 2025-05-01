A ____ is a source of revenue flowing into the firm.
A
dividend
B
expense
C
sale
D
liability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of revenue: Revenue refers to the income generated from normal business operations and includes sales of goods and services.
Identify the options provided: dividend, expense, sale, and liability.
Analyze each option: A dividend is a distribution of profits to shareholders, not a source of revenue. An expense is a cost incurred during operations, not revenue. A liability is an obligation or debt, not revenue.
Recognize that 'sale' is the correct answer: Sales represent the primary source of revenue for most firms, as they involve the exchange of goods or services for money.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'sale' because it aligns with the definition of revenue flowing into the firm.
