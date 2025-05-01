Which of the following correctly defines a role of investments in securities for a business?
A
To record all company expenses in the income statement.
B
To reduce the company's equity by issuing more shares.
C
To allocate excess cash into financial instruments to earn a return.
D
To increase the company's liabilities through borrowing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of investments in securities: Investments in securities refer to the allocation of excess cash by a business into financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds to earn a return on the investment.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a different financial activity or concept. Evaluate which one aligns with the purpose of investments in securities.
Option 1: 'To record all company expenses in the income statement' - This is incorrect because recording expenses is part of financial reporting, not related to investments in securities.
Option 2: 'To reduce the company's equity by issuing more shares' - This is incorrect because issuing shares affects equity and capital structure, not investments in securities.
Option 3: 'To allocate excess cash into financial instruments to earn a return' - This is correct because it directly defines the role of investments in securities for a business. Investments are made to utilize surplus cash effectively and generate additional income.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian