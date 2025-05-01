A classified balance sheet lists assets in order of their:
A
alphabetical order
B
market value
C
historical cost
D
liquidity
1
Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into specific categories to provide clarity and insight into the financial position of a company.
Focus on the asset section: Assets are typically divided into current assets and non-current assets. Current assets are those expected to be converted into cash or used up within one year, while non-current assets are long-term resources.
Learn the principle of liquidity: Liquidity refers to the ease with which an asset can be converted into cash. Assets are listed in order of liquidity, starting with the most liquid (e.g., cash) and moving to less liquid assets (e.g., property, plant, and equipment).
Review examples of asset ordering: For instance, cash is listed first because it is the most liquid asset, followed by accounts receivable, inventory, and then long-term assets like buildings and equipment.
Apply this knowledge to the problem: The correct answer is liquidity because classified balance sheets prioritize the arrangement of assets based on their liquidity rather than alphabetical order, market value, or historical cost.
