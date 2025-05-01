Two common subgroups for liabilities on a classified balance sheet are:
Current liabilities and long-term liabilities
Tangible liabilities and intangible liabilities
Operating liabilities and non-operating liabilities
Direct liabilities and indirect liabilities
Understand the concept of liabilities: Liabilities are obligations that a company owes to external parties, typically arising from past transactions or events.
Learn about the classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into subcategories to provide more detailed financial information.
Focus on liability subgroups: On a classified balance sheet, liabilities are typically divided into two main subgroups: current liabilities and long-term liabilities.
Define current liabilities: These are obligations that are expected to be settled within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer. Examples include accounts payable, short-term loans, and accrued expenses.
Define long-term liabilities: These are obligations that are not expected to be settled within one year or the operating cycle. Examples include bonds payable, long-term leases, and pension obligations.
