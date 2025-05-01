A classified balance sheet shows subtotals for current assets and current ________.
A
revenues
B
liabilities
C
expenses
D
equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into subcategories to provide a clearer financial picture.
Recognize that current assets and current liabilities are key components of a classified balance sheet. Current assets include items expected to be converted into cash or used within one year, such as cash, accounts receivable, and inventory.
Current liabilities represent obligations that are due within one year, such as accounts payable, short-term loans, and accrued expenses.
Identify that revenues, expenses, and equity are not part of the 'current' classification on a balance sheet. These are typically part of the income statement or equity section.
Conclude that the correct pairing for subtotals on a classified balance sheet is 'current assets' and 'current liabilities,' as these are directly related to short-term financial health.
