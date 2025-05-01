Which of the following statements is true regarding how a franchise can be formed?
A
A franchise can only be formed by merging two existing corporations.
B
A franchise can be formed by purchasing the rights to operate a business under an established brand and system.
C
A franchise can only be formed by government decree.
D
A franchise is formed automatically when a sole proprietorship is registered.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a franchise: A franchise is a business model where an individual or entity (franchisee) purchases the rights to operate a business under the name, brand, and established system of another company (franchisor).
Review the options provided in the question and eliminate incorrect statements: For example, a franchise is not formed by merging two corporations, nor is it formed automatically when a sole proprietorship is registered. Additionally, franchises are not created by government decree.
Focus on the correct statement: A franchise is formed by purchasing the rights to operate a business under an established brand and system. This involves a legal agreement between the franchisor and franchisee.
Consider the practical process of forming a franchise: The franchisee typically pays an initial fee and agrees to follow the franchisor's operational guidelines, which may include marketing, training, and product/service standards.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of understanding the franchise agreement and the responsibilities of both parties involved in the franchise relationship.
