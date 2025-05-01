A corporation is formally formed with which of the following documents?
A
Partnership Agreement
B
Articles of Incorporation
C
Certificate of Deposit
D
Operating Agreement
1
Understand the context: A corporation is a legal entity that is distinct from its owners and is formed under state law. To formally establish a corporation, specific legal documents are required.
Review the options provided: Partnership Agreement, Articles of Incorporation, Certificate of Deposit, and Operating Agreement. Each of these documents serves a different purpose in business formation or operations.
Clarify the purpose of each document: A Partnership Agreement is used to establish the terms of a partnership, not a corporation. A Certificate of Deposit is a financial instrument issued by banks, unrelated to corporate formation. An Operating Agreement is typically used for LLCs, not corporations.
Focus on the correct document: Articles of Incorporation are the legal documents filed with the state to formally create a corporation. They include key information such as the corporation's name, purpose, and structure.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and purposes of the documents, the correct answer is Articles of Incorporation, as this is the document required to formally form a corporation.
