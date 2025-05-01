Which of the following questions is primarily answered by a business model?
A
What are the tax rates applicable to the business?
B
What is the legal structure of the business?
C
How does the business create, deliver, and capture value?
D
Who are the members of the board of directors?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business model: A business model explains how a company creates, delivers, and captures value. It is a framework that outlines the company's strategy for generating revenue and sustaining profitability.
Identify the key elements of a business model: These typically include the value proposition (what the business offers to customers), target customer segments, revenue streams, cost structure, and key resources and activities.
Analyze the question options: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the purpose of a business model. For example, tax rates and legal structure are operational or compliance-related aspects, not part of the business model framework.
Focus on the correct answer: The question 'How does the business create, deliver, and capture value?' directly addresses the core purpose of a business model, making it the correct choice.
Conclude by reinforcing the importance of understanding business models: Emphasize that a business model is essential for strategic planning and decision-making, as it provides a clear roadmap for achieving business goals.
