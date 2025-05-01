Which of the following is an accurate definition of the term 'asset' in accounting?
A
A record of all revenues and expenses over a specific period.
B
An obligation arising from past events that will result in an outflow of resources.
C
The residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities.
D
A resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'asset' in accounting. An asset is defined as a resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.
Step 2: Compare the definition of 'asset' with the options provided in the problem. Analyze each option to determine if it aligns with the definition of an asset.
Step 3: Option A describes a record of revenues and expenses, which is related to the income statement, not an asset. Eliminate this option.
Step 4: Option B refers to an obligation arising from past events, which is the definition of a liability, not an asset. Eliminate this option.
Step 5: Option C describes the residual interest in assets after deducting liabilities, which is the definition of equity, not an asset. The correct answer is the last option, which matches the definition of an asset as a resource expected to provide future economic benefits.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian