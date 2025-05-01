Under the Scanlon Plan, what should employees typically do to earn bonuses?
A
Achieve individual sales targets set by management.
B
Suggest and implement cost-saving ideas that increase organizational efficiency.
C
Meet minimum attendance requirements each month.
D
Work overtime hours beyond their regular schedule.
Understand the Scanlon Plan: The Scanlon Plan is a gain-sharing incentive program designed to encourage employees to contribute ideas that improve organizational efficiency and reduce costs.
Identify the key focus of the plan: The plan emphasizes teamwork and collaboration rather than individual performance metrics like sales targets or attendance.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the principles of the Scanlon Plan. For example, achieving individual sales targets or meeting attendance requirements are not directly related to cost-saving or efficiency improvements.
Focus on cost-saving ideas: Employees under the Scanlon Plan are rewarded for suggesting and implementing ideas that lead to measurable improvements in organizational efficiency and cost reduction.
Conclude the correct approach: Employees should actively engage in brainstorming and executing strategies that enhance productivity and reduce waste, as this is the primary way to earn bonuses under the Scanlon Plan.
