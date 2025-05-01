Which of the following is considered a real asset in accounting?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Land
D
Goodwill
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of real assets: Real assets are physical or tangible assets that have intrinsic value due to their substance and properties. Examples include land, buildings, equipment, and natural resources.
Differentiate real assets from financial assets: Financial assets, such as accounts receivable and goodwill, represent claims or rights to future cash flows but do not have physical substance.
Analyze each option: Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses are financial assets because they represent future economic benefits but lack physical substance. Goodwill is an intangible asset, representing the value of a company's reputation or brand, and is not a physical asset.
Focus on the correct answer: Land is a physical, tangible asset with intrinsic value, making it a real asset in accounting.
Conclude: Real assets are tangible and physical, and among the options provided, land is the correct example of a real asset.
