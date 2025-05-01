An income statement prepared using GAAP will show revenue when it is:
A
recorded at the time of customer order
B
earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received
C
approved by management
D
received in cash, regardless of when it is earned
1
Understand the concept of revenue recognition under GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). Revenue is recognized when it is earned and realizable, meaning the company has delivered goods or services and there is reasonable assurance of payment.
Clarify the difference between earning revenue and receiving cash. Under GAAP, revenue is not recognized at the time of cash receipt unless it coincides with the earning process. For example, in accrual accounting, revenue can be recognized before cash is received.
Eliminate incorrect options: Revenue is not recorded at the time of customer order unless the goods or services have been delivered. Approval by management is not a criterion for revenue recognition under GAAP.
Focus on the correct principle: Revenue is recognized when it is earned (goods or services are delivered) and realizable (payment is reasonably assured). This principle ensures that financial statements accurately reflect the company's performance.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct answer aligns with the GAAP principle of recognizing revenue when it is earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received.
