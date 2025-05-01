A company has satisfied its performance obligation when:
A
the company has recorded the transaction in its accounting system
B
the company has received an order from the customer
C
the customer has made a payment in advance
D
the promised good or service has been transferred to the customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'performance obligation' in financial accounting. A performance obligation is a promise in a contract to deliver a good or service to a customer.
Review the criteria for satisfying a performance obligation. According to accounting standards (e.g., IFRS 15 or ASC 606), a performance obligation is satisfied when control of the promised good or service is transferred to the customer.
Clarify the meaning of 'transfer of control.' This occurs when the customer has the ability to direct the use of the good or service and obtain substantially all of its benefits.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Recording the transaction in the accounting system, receiving an order, or receiving payment in advance do not necessarily indicate that the performance obligation has been satisfied. These are administrative or financial steps, not the transfer of control.
Conclude that the correct answer is: The promised good or service has been transferred to the customer, as this aligns with the definition of satisfying a performance obligation under accounting standards.
