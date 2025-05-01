Step 3: Analyze each item: - Goods sold FOB shipping point on the loading dock are already owned by the buyer once shipped, so they should not be included in the seller's inventory. - Goods sold FOB destination in transit are still owned by the seller until they reach the buyer, so they should be included in the seller's inventory. - Goods owned by a supplier but stored in the company's warehouse are not owned by the company, so they should not be included. - Goods held on consignment are owned by the consignor, not the company holding them, so they should not be included.