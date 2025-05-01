Excluded from inventory records until sold to a third party
B
Included in the inventory of the consignor until sold
C
Included in the inventory of the consignee upon receipt
D
Recorded as inventory by both consignor and consignee
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consignment: Consignment refers to an arrangement where goods are sent by the consignor (owner of the goods) to the consignee (agent) for sale. The consignor retains ownership of the goods until they are sold to a third party.
Clarify the inventory treatment: Goods on consignment are included in the inventory of the consignor because the consignor retains ownership of the goods until they are sold. The consignee does not record the goods as inventory since they do not own them.
Review the accounting principle: According to accounting standards, inventory is recorded by the entity that has ownership rights. In the case of consignment, the consignor has ownership rights until the goods are sold.
Analyze the options provided: Excluded from inventory records until sold to a third party is incorrect because the consignor must record the goods as inventory. Included in the inventory of the consignee upon receipt is incorrect because the consignee does not own the goods. Recorded as inventory by both consignor and consignee is incorrect because only the consignor records the inventory.
Select the correct answer: The correct treatment is 'Included in the inventory of the consignor until sold,' as the consignor retains ownership and must record the goods as inventory until they are sold to a third party.
