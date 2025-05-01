Which of the following items should be included in a company's inventory at year-end?
A
Goods shipped to a customer on consignment
B
Goods held on consignment for another company
C
Goods sold to a customer FOB destination that are still in transit
D
Goods purchased FOB shipping point that are in transit to the company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory includes goods owned by the company that are available for sale or use in production. Ownership is determined by the terms of the transaction and the point at which the title transfers.
Review the term 'FOB shipping point': FOB (Free on Board) shipping point means that ownership of goods transfers to the buyer as soon as the goods are shipped. Therefore, goods purchased FOB shipping point that are in transit should be included in the buyer's inventory.
Analyze 'FOB destination': FOB destination means ownership transfers to the buyer only when the goods reach their destination. Goods sold to a customer FOB destination that are still in transit remain in the seller's inventory until delivery.
Understand consignment: Goods shipped to a customer on consignment remain in the inventory of the consignor (the company shipping the goods) until sold by the consignee. Similarly, goods held on consignment for another company are not included in the company's inventory, as the company does not own them.
Apply the concepts: Based on the definitions above, the only item that should be included in the company's inventory at year-end is 'Goods purchased FOB shipping point that are in transit to the company,' as ownership has already transferred to the company.
