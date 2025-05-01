Which of the following types of accounting policies typically has the least expensive first-year premium?
A
Term Life Insurance Policy
B
Endowment Policy
C
Universal Life Insurance Policy
D
Whole Life Insurance Policy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Term Life Insurance Policy: Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period (term) and typically has the least expensive premiums in the first year because it does not include savings or investment components.
Compare Term Life Insurance Policy with other types: Endowment policies combine insurance with savings, making them more expensive. Universal life insurance offers flexible premiums and savings components, which increase costs. Whole life insurance provides lifelong coverage and builds cash value, leading to higher premiums.
Analyze the cost structure: Term life insurance premiums are based solely on the risk of insuring the individual for a specific term, without additional features like cash value accumulation or investment options.
Consider the purpose of each policy: Term life insurance is designed for temporary coverage needs, such as income replacement during working years, which contributes to its lower cost compared to other policies.
Conclude that Term Life Insurance Policy typically has the least expensive first-year premium due to its simplicity and lack of additional features like savings or investment components.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian