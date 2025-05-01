Joe has a life insurance policy that has a face amount of $300,000. Under which type of accounting would the proceeds from this policy be recorded if Joe is the owner of a business and the policy is intended to benefit the business upon his death?
A
Estate accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Fund accounting
D
Managerial accounting
1
Understand the context of the problem: Joe owns a business, and the life insurance policy is intended to benefit the business upon his death. This means the proceeds are tied to the business's financial structure and purpose.
Review the types of accounting mentioned: Estate accounting deals with the management of an individual's assets after death, Financial accounting focuses on reporting financial information to external parties, Managerial accounting is used for internal decision-making, and Fund accounting is used to track resources that are restricted for specific purposes.
Recognize that Fund accounting is typically used by organizations (such as non-profits or government entities) to manage resources that are designated for specific purposes. In this case, the life insurance proceeds are intended to benefit the business, which aligns with the principles of Fund accounting.
Consider why other types of accounting are not applicable: Estate accounting is not relevant because the policy benefits the business, not Joe's personal estate. Financial accounting and Managerial accounting do not specifically address the tracking of restricted resources like Fund accounting does.
Conclude that the proceeds from the life insurance policy would be recorded under Fund accounting, as it is the correct type of accounting for tracking resources designated for specific purposes, such as benefiting the business upon Joe's death.
