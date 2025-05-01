Which of the following statements is NOT true regarding a straight life insurance policy?
A
A straight life policy accumulates cash value over time.
B
A straight life policy only provides coverage for a specified term, such as 10 or 20 years.
C
Premiums for a straight life policy are typically paid throughout the insured's life.
D
A straight life policy provides coverage for the insured's entire lifetime as long as premiums are paid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a straight life insurance policy. A straight life insurance policy, also known as whole life insurance, provides coverage for the insured's entire lifetime as long as premiums are paid. It also accumulates cash value over time.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. The goal is to identify the statement that is NOT true regarding a straight life insurance policy.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement: (a) A straight life policy accumulates cash value over time. This is true because straight life insurance policies build cash value as premiums are paid. (b) A straight life policy only provides coverage for a specified term, such as 10 or 20 years. This is NOT true because straight life insurance provides coverage for the insured's entire lifetime, not a specific term. (c) Premiums for a straight life policy are typically paid throughout the insured's life. This is true because premiums are paid regularly for the duration of the insured's life. (d) A straight life policy provides coverage for the insured's entire lifetime as long as premiums are paid. This is true and aligns with the definition of straight life insurance.
Step 4: Identify the incorrect statement. Based on the evaluation, the statement 'A straight life policy only provides coverage for a specified term, such as 10 or 20 years' is NOT true regarding a straight life insurance policy.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that contradicts the definition of straight life insurance, which is the one about providing coverage for a specified term.
