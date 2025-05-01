Which of the following is an advantage of decentralization in an organization's control activities?
A
Reduced need for management training at lower levels
B
Greater central control over all operations
C
Faster decision-making at lower levels of management
D
Increased uniformity in company-wide policies
1
Understand the concept of decentralization: Decentralization refers to the delegation of decision-making authority to lower levels of management within an organization. It allows managers at various levels to make decisions without requiring approval from higher levels.
Analyze the advantages of decentralization: Decentralization can lead to faster decision-making at lower levels because managers closer to the operations have the authority to act quickly without waiting for instructions from the central authority.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate each option against the characteristics of decentralization. For example, reduced need for management training at lower levels is not an advantage of decentralization, as decentralization often requires well-trained managers at lower levels to make effective decisions.
Focus on the correct answer: Faster decision-making at lower levels of management aligns with the benefits of decentralization, as it empowers managers to respond promptly to operational needs and challenges.
Conclude the analysis: Decentralization enhances responsiveness and efficiency at lower levels of management, making it a valuable organizational strategy for improving decision-making speed and adaptability.
