Which of the following statements about the principles of internal control is INCORRECT?
A
Independent internal verification requires that employees responsible for transactions also review and approve their own work.
B
Documentation procedures require that companies use pre-numbered documents and account for all documents.
C
Segregation of duties means that no single employee should be responsible for both recording and processing a transaction.
D
Physical controls involve restricting access to assets and accounting records to authorized personnel only.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the principles of internal control. Internal control principles are designed to safeguard assets, enhance the accuracy and reliability of accounting records, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations. Common principles include segregation of duties, documentation procedures, physical controls, and independent internal verification.
Step 2: Analyze the principle of independent internal verification. This principle requires that an independent party reviews and approves transactions to ensure accuracy and prevent errors or fraud. It is incorrect to state that employees responsible for transactions should also review and approve their own work, as this violates the independence requirement.
Step 3: Examine the principle of documentation procedures. This principle requires companies to use pre-numbered documents and account for all documents to ensure completeness and accuracy in record-keeping. This statement is correct and aligns with internal control principles.
Step 4: Review the principle of segregation of duties. This principle ensures that no single employee is responsible for both recording and processing a transaction, reducing the risk of errors or fraud. This statement is correct and aligns with internal control principles.
Step 5: Evaluate the principle of physical controls. Physical controls involve restricting access to assets and accounting records to authorized personnel only, safeguarding company resources. This statement is correct and aligns with internal control principles.
Watch next
Master Principles of Control Activities with a bite sized video explanation from Brian