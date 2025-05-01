Which of the following statements best summarizes the principles you should use when budgeting? Select the best answer.
A
Budgets should be created solely by upper management without input from other departments.
B
Budgets should be as optimistic as possible to motivate employees.
C
Budgets should be based on realistic and attainable goals, with input from all relevant departments.
D
Budgets should remain unchanged throughout the year, regardless of changing circumstances.
1
Understand the purpose of budgeting: Budgets are financial plans that help organizations allocate resources effectively, set goals, and monitor performance. They should be realistic and involve collaboration across departments.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Budgets should be created solely by upper management without input from other departments.' This is incorrect because effective budgeting requires input from all relevant departments to ensure accuracy and feasibility.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Budgets should be as optimistic as possible to motivate employees.' This is also incorrect because overly optimistic budgets can lead to unrealistic expectations and poor decision-making.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Budgets should be based on realistic and attainable goals, with input from all relevant departments.' This is correct because it aligns with the principles of effective budgeting, ensuring goals are achievable and inclusive of diverse perspectives.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Budgets should remain unchanged throughout the year, regardless of changing circumstances.' This is incorrect because budgets should be flexible and adaptable to reflect changes in the business environment or unforeseen events.
