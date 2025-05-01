Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with taking receipt of premiums and holding funds for policyholders?
A
Tax accounting
B
Insurance accounting
C
Governmental accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a type of accounting that deals with receiving premiums and holding funds for policyholders. This is specific to the insurance industry.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided: Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws, governmental accounting deals with public sector finances, and cost accounting is concerned with analyzing costs for decision-making.
Learn about insurance accounting: Insurance accounting is a specialized field that manages financial transactions related to insurance policies, including premiums received and funds held for policyholders.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definitions, insurance accounting is the type of accounting that matches the description provided in the question.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is insurance accounting because it directly addresses the financial activities related to premiums and policyholder funds.
