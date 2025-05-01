Making the right choices with your money—managing your money—involves knowing how to:
A
calculate depreciation using the double-declining balance method
B
apply principles of personal accounting to budgeting and spending
C
prepare consolidated financial statements for multinational corporations
D
conduct forensic audits for legal proceedings
1
Understand the concept of depreciation: Depreciation is the allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life. The double-declining balance method is an accelerated depreciation method that applies a higher depreciation expense in the earlier years of an asset's life.
Identify the necessary inputs: To calculate depreciation using the double-declining balance method, you need the asset's initial cost, its useful life, and its salvage value (if any).
Determine the depreciation rate: The double-declining balance method uses a rate that is twice the straight-line depreciation rate. The straight-line rate is calculated as \( \text{Straight-line rate} = \frac{1}{\text{Useful life}} \). Multiply this rate by 2 to get the double-declining rate.
Calculate the annual depreciation expense: Multiply the book value of the asset at the beginning of the year by the double-declining rate. Note that the book value decreases each year as depreciation is applied.
Repeat the calculation for subsequent years: Continue applying the double-declining rate to the updated book value each year until the book value reaches the salvage value or the end of the useful life of the asset.
