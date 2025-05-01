Renting out property or selling content on a blog are examples of which type of accounting activity?
A
Cost accounting activities
B
Revenue-generating activities
C
Investing activities
D
Financing activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the activities mentioned in the problem: Renting out property and selling content on a blog. These activities involve generating income or revenue.
Review the definitions of the accounting activity types provided in the options: Cost accounting activities, revenue-generating activities, investing activities, and financing activities.
Clarify that cost accounting activities focus on tracking, analyzing, and controlling costs within a business, which is not directly related to generating revenue.
Explain that investing activities involve the purchase or sale of long-term assets or investments, and financing activities involve raising funds through debt or equity, neither of which align with the activities described in the problem.
Conclude that the correct classification for renting out property or selling content on a blog is revenue-generating activities, as these directly involve earning income for the business.
