When a company sets financial and strategic objectives, which of the following is the primary purpose of this process?
A
To provide direction and measurable targets for the organization
B
To determine the company's legal structure
C
To record daily business transactions
D
To comply with government tax regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of setting financial and strategic objectives. These objectives are designed to guide the organization toward achieving its long-term goals and provide measurable benchmarks for success.
Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option represents a potential purpose of setting financial and strategic objectives.
Evaluate the first option: 'To provide direction and measurable targets for the organization.' This aligns with the purpose of financial and strategic objectives, as they help the company focus on its goals and track progress.
Consider the other options: 'To determine the company's legal structure,' 'To record daily business transactions,' and 'To comply with government tax regulations.' These are unrelated to the primary purpose of setting financial and strategic objectives, as they pertain to operational or compliance tasks rather than goal-setting.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that reflects the purpose of providing direction and measurable targets for the organization, as this is the essence of financial and strategic objectives.
