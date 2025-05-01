Which of the following best explains the purpose of accurately completing IRS Form W-4 when starting a new job?
A
To apply for a refund of overpaid Social Security taxes.
B
To determine eligibility for employer-provided health insurance.
C
To report annual income to the IRS at the end of the year.
D
To ensure the correct amount of federal income tax is withheld from each paycheck.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of IRS Form W-4: It is used by employees to inform their employer of their tax situation, including filing status and allowances, so the employer can withhold the correct amount of federal income tax from their paycheck.
Recognize that IRS Form W-4 does not apply to Social Security taxes, health insurance eligibility, or reporting annual income to the IRS. These are separate processes handled differently.
Focus on the key function of IRS Form W-4: It ensures that the federal income tax withheld from each paycheck aligns with the employee's expected tax liability, reducing the likelihood of underpayment or overpayment.
Consider the implications of completing the form inaccurately: If too little tax is withheld, the employee may owe money to the IRS at the end of the year. If too much tax is withheld, the employee may receive a refund but will have less take-home pay throughout the year.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'To ensure the correct amount of federal income tax is withheld from each paycheck,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of IRS Form W-4.
