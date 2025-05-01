When managing your personal finances, you should always make sure you have a _____ to help track your income and expenses.
A
credit line
B
credit card
C
budget
D
direct deposit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a budget: A budget is a financial plan that helps individuals or organizations track their income and expenses over a specific period. It is essential for managing personal finances effectively.
Identify the purpose of a budget: The primary purpose of a budget is to ensure that your expenses do not exceed your income, allowing you to save, invest, and avoid financial difficulties.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate each option (credit line, credit card, direct deposit) and determine whether they help track income and expenses. None of these options serve the purpose of tracking finances like a budget does.
Recognize why a budget is the correct answer: A budget provides a structured way to monitor and control financial activities, making it the most suitable tool for managing personal finances.
Apply this knowledge to personal finance management: Create a budget by listing all sources of income and categorizing expenses (e.g., fixed, variable, discretionary). Regularly review and adjust the budget to ensure financial goals are met.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian