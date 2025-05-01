Which of the following is a way to withdraw money from your checking account?
A
Depositing cash
B
Earning interest
C
Writing a check
D
Receiving a direct deposit
1
Understand the concept of a checking account: A checking account is a type of bank account that allows you to deposit and withdraw money easily for daily transactions.
Review the options provided in the problem: Depositing cash, earning interest, writing a check, and receiving a direct deposit.
Analyze each option: Depositing cash adds money to your account, earning interest increases your balance over time, and receiving a direct deposit also adds funds to your account. These are not methods of withdrawing money.
Focus on the correct option: Writing a check is a method of withdrawing money from your checking account because it authorizes the bank to transfer funds from your account to the payee.
Conclude that writing a check is the correct answer, as it directly involves withdrawing money from your checking account.
