Which of the following types of accounting is primarily concerned with the process of evaluating and accepting risks, such as in the underwriting process for life insurance?
A
Managerial accounting
B
Actuarial accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a type of accounting that deals with evaluating and accepting risks, particularly in the underwriting process for life insurance.
Clarify the key terms: Underwriting in life insurance involves assessing risks and determining premiums based on statistical and financial analysis. This is closely related to actuarial science, which uses mathematical and statistical methods to evaluate risks.
Differentiate the accounting types: Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making, financial accounting deals with external reporting, and tax accounting is concerned with compliance and tax-related matters. Actuarial accounting, however, is specialized in risk evaluation and is directly tied to the underwriting process.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the description, actuarial accounting is the type of accounting primarily concerned with evaluating and accepting risks in the underwriting process for life insurance.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Actuarial accounting' because it aligns with the process of risk evaluation and acceptance, which is central to the underwriting process in life insurance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian