Suppose a local company has the following balance sheet accounts: Cash $10,000; Accounts Receivable $5,000; Inventory $7,000; Equipment $20,000; Accounts Payable $4,000; Notes Payable $8,000; Common Stock $15,000. What is the company's total equity?
A
$20,000
B
$25,000
C
$18,000
D
$30,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of equity. Equity represents the residual interest in the assets of the company after deducting liabilities. The formula to calculate equity is: Equity = Total Assets - Total Liabilities.
Step 2: Identify the company's total assets. Assets include Cash, Accounts Receivable, Inventory, and Equipment. Add these values together: Total Assets = Cash + Accounts Receivable + Inventory + Equipment.
Step 3: Identify the company's total liabilities. Liabilities include Accounts Payable and Notes Payable. Add these values together: Total Liabilities = Accounts Payable + Notes Payable.
Step 4: Substitute the values of Total Assets and Total Liabilities into the equity formula: Equity = Total Assets - Total Liabilities.
Step 5: Verify the calculation by ensuring all values are correctly added and subtracted, and compare the result to the provided answer choices to determine the correct equity value.
