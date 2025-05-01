A report of the cash a business earns and spends over a period of time is the statement of cash:
A
flows
B
income
C
position
D
equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of cash flows: It is a financial report that provides information about the cash inflows and outflows of a business during a specific period. This helps stakeholders assess the company's liquidity and financial health.
Differentiate between the given options: The statement of income reports revenues and expenses, the statement of position (balance sheet) shows assets, liabilities, and equity, and the statement of equity tracks changes in shareholders' equity. None of these focus solely on cash movements.
Recognize that the statement of cash flows is divided into three main sections: operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities. Each section categorizes cash transactions based on their nature.
Identify the correct answer: The statement of cash flows is the report that specifically tracks the cash a business earns and spends over a period of time.
Conclude that the correct term for the report described in the problem is 'flows,' as it aligns with the definition and purpose of the statement of cash flows.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian