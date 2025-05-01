Which of the following statements best describes the importance of cash flow information in financial statements?
A
Cash flow information is only useful for determining a company's profitability.
B
Cash flow information is primarily used to calculate the company's total assets.
C
Cash flow information helps users assess a company's ability to generate cash and meet its obligations as they come due.
D
Cash flow information is not relevant for external users of financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of cash flow information: Cash flow information is critical in financial accounting as it provides insights into a company's liquidity, solvency, and financial flexibility.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy and relevance to the role of cash flow information in financial statements.
Option 1: 'Cash flow information is only useful for determining a company's profitability.' - This is incorrect because profitability is primarily assessed through the income statement, not cash flow information.
Option 2: 'Cash flow information is primarily used to calculate the company's total assets.' - This is incorrect because total assets are determined from the balance sheet, not cash flow information.
Option 3: 'Cash flow information helps users assess a company's ability to generate cash and meet its obligations as they come due.' - This is correct because cash flow information is essential for understanding a company's ability to generate cash, pay debts, and fund operations.
