Given the following tax table, how much tax should you pay on a taxable income of $40,000?\begin{tabular}{|c|c|}\hlineTaxable Income & Tax Rate \\\hlineUp to \$10,000 & 10\% \\\$10,001 - \$30,000 & 15\% \\\$30,001 - \$50,000 & 20\% \\Above \$50,000 & 25\% \\\hline\end{tabular}
A
$5,500
B
$7,000
C
$8,000
D
$6,500
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the tax table provided. The table specifies different tax rates for different income brackets. For example, up to $10,000 is taxed at 10%, $10,001 to $30,000 is taxed at 15%, $30,001 to $50,000 is taxed at 20%, and income above $50,000 is taxed at 25%.
Step 2: Break down the taxable income of $40,000 into the relevant brackets. The first $10,000 falls into the 10% bracket, the next $20,000 (from $10,001 to $30,000) falls into the 15% bracket, and the remaining $10,000 (from $30,001 to $40,000) falls into the 20% bracket.
Step 3: Calculate the tax for each bracket. For the first bracket, multiply $10,000 by 10% (\(10,000 \times 0.10\)). For the second bracket, multiply $20,000 by 15% (\(20,000 \times 0.15\)). For the third bracket, multiply $10,000 by 20% (\(10,000 \times 0.20\)).
Step 4: Add the tax amounts from each bracket together. This will give you the total tax owed for the taxable income of $40,000.
Step 5: Verify your calculations to ensure accuracy and confirm that the total tax matches the expected answer provided in the problem.
