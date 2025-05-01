As a young adult, all of the following are good strategies for building credit, except:
A
Becoming an authorized user on a responsible person's credit card
B
Applying for multiple credit cards at once to increase available credit
C
Paying your credit card balance in full each month
D
Making on-time payments for all bills and loans
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of building credit: Building credit involves demonstrating responsible financial behavior over time, which is reflected in your credit score. This includes making payments on time, keeping credit utilization low, and avoiding excessive credit inquiries.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Evaluate whether each option aligns with the principles of responsible credit-building. For example, becoming an authorized user on a responsible person's credit card can help build credit if the primary cardholder has good credit habits.
Identify the problematic option: Applying for multiple credit cards at once can negatively impact your credit score due to hard inquiries and the potential for overextending credit. This is not a recommended strategy for building credit.
Compare the other options: Paying your credit card balance in full each month and making on-time payments for all bills and loans are both excellent strategies for building credit, as they demonstrate financial responsibility.
Conclude the correct answer: The option 'Applying for multiple credit cards at once to increase available credit' is the exception, as it does not align with responsible credit-building practices.
