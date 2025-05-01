Which of the following are examples of one-time expenses that most businesses have?
A
Advertising expenses and insurance premiums
B
Purchase of office equipment and legal incorporation fees
C
Monthly utility bills and employee salaries
D
Inventory purchases and rent payments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of one-time expenses: These are costs incurred by a business that are not recurring and typically happen only once during the lifecycle of the business. Examples include initial setup costs or major purchases.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Look for expenses that are not recurring and are associated with starting or significantly upgrading the business.
Option 1: Advertising expenses and insurance premiums - These are recurring expenses as businesses often pay for advertising campaigns and insurance on a regular basis.
Option 2: Purchase of office equipment and legal incorporation fees - These are one-time expenses because office equipment is typically purchased once (or infrequently) and legal incorporation fees are paid during the initial setup of the business.
Option 3 and 4: Monthly utility bills, employee salaries, inventory purchases, and rent payments - These are recurring expenses as they are paid regularly to maintain business operations.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian