Which of the following statements is the correct definition of a creditor?
A
A creditor is a person or entity that owns shares in a company.
B
A creditor is an employee who manages the financial records of a business.
C
A creditor is an individual or institution to whom a business owes money as a result of purchasing goods or services on credit.
D
A creditor is a customer who purchases goods or services from a business on credit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'creditor' in financial accounting. A creditor is an individual or institution to whom a business owes money. This typically arises when a business purchases goods or services on credit, meaning payment is deferred to a later date.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Each option describes a different role or relationship in financial accounting. Compare these definitions to the correct definition of a creditor.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, owning shares in a company describes a shareholder, not a creditor. Managing financial records describes an accountant, not a creditor. A customer who purchases goods or services on credit is a debtor, not a creditor.
Step 4: Identify the correct definition. The correct definition aligns with the explanation in Step 1: A creditor is an individual or institution to whom a business owes money as a result of purchasing goods or services on credit.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the concept of accounts payable in financial accounting, which represents amounts owed to creditors for goods or services received but not yet paid for.
