Which of the following is classified as managerial accounting?
A
Reporting financial results to shareholders
B
Preparing internal budgets for company management
C
Filing tax returns with government authorities
D
Auditing financial statements for external users
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between financial accounting and managerial accounting. Financial accounting focuses on reporting financial information to external parties such as shareholders, creditors, and regulatory authorities. Managerial accounting, on the other hand, is concerned with providing information to internal users, such as company management, to aid in decision-making.
Review the options provided in the problem. Each option represents a different accounting activity. Identify which activities are external-facing (financial accounting) and which are internal-facing (managerial accounting).
Option 1: Reporting financial results to shareholders is an external-facing activity and falls under financial accounting.
Option 3: Filing tax returns with government authorities is a compliance activity and is typically associated with tax accounting, not managerial accounting.
Option 2: Preparing internal budgets for company management is an internal-facing activity designed to help management plan and control operations. This is classified as managerial accounting.
