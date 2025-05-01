Business finance is broadly concerned with which of the following?
A
Acquisition and management of funds for business operations
B
Recording daily transactions in the general ledger
C
Preparation of tax returns for individuals
D
Auditing the financial statements of non-profit organizations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scope of business finance: Business finance primarily deals with the acquisition, allocation, and management of funds to ensure smooth business operations and growth.
Eliminate options that are not directly related to business finance: For example, 'Recording daily transactions in the general ledger' is more related to bookkeeping, which is a subset of accounting, not business finance.
Consider the option 'Preparation of tax returns for individuals': This is related to personal finance and tax accounting, not business finance, which focuses on organizational financial management.
Evaluate the option 'Auditing the financial statements of non-profit organizations': Auditing is a specialized area of accounting and does not fall under the broad scope of business finance.
Select the correct answer: 'Acquisition and management of funds for business operations' aligns with the primary focus of business finance, which is ensuring that a business has the necessary resources to operate effectively and efficiently.
