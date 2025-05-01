Which of the following statements is true regarding the number of customers in business markets compared to consumer markets?
A
Business markets do not have identifiable customers.
B
Business markets typically have fewer customers than consumer markets.
C
The number of customers in business and consumer markets is generally the same.
D
Business markets have a larger number of customers than consumer markets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between business markets and consumer markets. Business markets involve transactions between businesses, while consumer markets involve transactions between businesses and individual consumers.
Step 2: Recognize that business markets typically focus on selling products or services to a smaller, more specialized group of customers, such as other businesses or organizations, rather than the broader consumer base.
Step 3: Compare the number of customers in business markets versus consumer markets. Business markets generally have fewer customers because they target specific industries or organizations, whereas consumer markets cater to a larger population of individual consumers.
Step 4: Evaluate the options provided in the question. The correct statement aligns with the characteristic of business markets having fewer customers than consumer markets.
Step 5: Confirm the reasoning by considering examples. For instance, a company selling industrial machinery will have fewer customers (businesses) compared to a company selling consumer goods like toothpaste, which targets millions of individual consumers.
