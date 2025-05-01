Which of the following is NOT considered a financial budget?
A
Sales budget
B
Cash budget
C
Budgeted balance sheet
D
Capital expenditure budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial budgets: Financial budgets focus on the planning and management of an organization's financial resources, including cash flows, investments, and financial position.
Review the types of financial budgets listed: Cash budget, budgeted balance sheet, and capital expenditure budget. These are all directly related to financial planning and resource allocation.
Analyze the sales budget: The sales budget is primarily focused on forecasting sales revenue and is part of the operational budget, not the financial budget. It helps in planning production and marketing activities rather than managing financial resources.
Compare the sales budget with the other options: Notice that the sales budget does not deal with cash flows, investments, or the financial position of the company, unlike the other budgets listed.
Conclude that the sales budget is NOT considered a financial budget because it is part of the operational budget and focuses on sales forecasting rather than financial resource management.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian