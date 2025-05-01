Which of the following examples involves an internal audience for a business communication?
A
A company sending its annual financial statements to shareholders
B
A business publishing a press release for the general public
C
A manager presenting a budget report to company employees
D
An accountant submitting tax returns to the government
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal and external audiences in business communication. Internal audiences refer to individuals within the organization, such as employees, managers, or departments. External audiences include stakeholders outside the organization, such as shareholders, the government, or the general public.
Analyze each example provided in the problem to determine whether the audience is internal or external.
Example 1: 'A company sending its annual financial statements to shareholders' involves an external audience because shareholders are external stakeholders.
Example 2: 'A business publishing a press release for the general public' involves an external audience because the general public is outside the organization.
Example 3: 'A manager presenting a budget report to company employees' involves an internal audience because the communication is directed at employees within the organization.
